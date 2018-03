"ستُنهي الانتخاب الوراثي والمنافسة بين البشر".. إلى أين تأخذنا الثورة التكنولوجية؟

KONYA, TURKEY - MARCH 15: Akin Robotics staff work on a 'ADA GH5' robot at the Akin Robotics factory on March 15, 2018 in Konya, Turkey. Akin Robotics is Turkey's first humanoid robotics factory and one of the first in the world to start mass production. The GH5 model and a new model the ADA Mini are programmed to work in shopping malls, airports, hospitals and homes. The robots are able to speak, recognize faces, use the internet and process what they see, hear and smell. The ADA Mini will be | Chris McGrath via Getty Images