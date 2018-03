من أجل محاربة إدمان العمل.. حكومة سيئول ستطفئ جميع الحواسيب في الـ 8 مساء لإجبار العاملين على المغادرة

Employees work in front of computers at the Bluehole Inc. office in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. South Korean game developer Bluehole is now worth 5.2 trillion won ($4.6 billion), up five-fold in just three months, according to 38 Communications, which keeps track of unlisted Korean stocks. Photographer: Jean Chung/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images