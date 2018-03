"الصديق الوفي".. طفلة مصابة بمرض نادر يمنعها الحركة والمشي.. لكنها أصبحت تركب الدراجة بفضل كلبها: فيديو

@DrPol Like us, you know Great Danes are special. We raise & train Great Dane mobility service dogs & donate them to recipients--more than 150 recipients. George was even AKC's Service Dog of the Year in 2015!

Watch us on cam 24/7, visit, or call Carlene-SDP's boss-to talk Danes! pic.twitter.com/2ekrdLen1s

— Service Dog Project (@ServiceDogPr) December 31, 2017