بعد مرات كثيرة من إحراج ميلانيا لترامب ورفضها الاقتراب منه.. فيديو جديد يظهر الزوجين في وُد لم يظهرا به من قبل

U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, right, walk on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, March 19, 2018. Trump called for drug dealers to receive the death penalty in some cases as part of his administration's effort to address the opioid crisis as he travels to New Hampshire to roll out the new plan in one of the states hardest hit by opioid addiction. Photographer: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Imag | Bloomberg via Getty Images