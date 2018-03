يتجولون بالسيارات الفارهة ويرتادون أغلى الأماكن.. كيف كوَّن هؤلاء المليارديرات الروس مستعمرتهم بلندن؟

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Young mainly Russian debutantes make their first performance before the assembled audience in Old Billingsgate Hall on November 2, 2014 in London, England. Debutantes attended the second ever London based Russian Ball at Old Billingsgate Hall. The ball marks the 'coming out' into society of 60 young women who are partnered for the evening by 60 young men. The successful debutantes were selected earlier this year from over 500 applicants and both the young men an | Matthew Lloyd via Getty Images