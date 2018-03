مايلي سايرس قد تدفع 300 مليون دولار بسبب أغنيتها We Can't Stop

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Singer Miley Cyrus attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images