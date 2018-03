قاضٍ أميركي يرفض دعوى رفعها والد المخترع السوداني الصغير لأن "حقوقه لم تنتهك".. سجن بسبب "ساعة" ظنوا أنها قنبلة!

Ahmed Mohamed (R), a 14-year-old high school student who was arrested after he brought a homemade clock to his Irving, Texas high school to show his teachers and was later accused of having a 'hoax bomb', speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, October 20, 2015. Ahmeds detention played into national debates about Islam, immigration and ethnicity. Ahmed visited the White House Monday evening following a personal invitation from President Barack Obama. Ahmed, 14, attend | JIM WATSON via Getty Images