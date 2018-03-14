موجة سخرية من مروان فيلايني بسبب تسريحة شعره الجديدة.. أشبه بـ"ميكي ماوس"!

#Repost @sportsprcompany #Repost @thegqstyle Belgian football superstar @fellaini has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle #FootballFrenzy out this week photographed by @dhughesstudio styled by @elgarjohnson hair stylist @Roxy_roxy_roxy production by @thea_heaton @koproductions_ #Fellaini wears @kentandcurwen Editor-in-Chief @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQStyle

A post shared by Marouane Fellaini (@fellaini) on Mar 13, 2018 at 1:40am PDT