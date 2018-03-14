إصدار: ar

موجة سخرية من مروان فيلايني بسبب تسريحة شعره الجديدة.. أشبه بـ"ميكي ماوس"!

MAROUANE FELLAINI
أصبح اللاعب البلجيكي من أصل مغربي، مروان فيلايني، محطَّ سخرية رواد الشبكات الاجتماعية، بسبب تسريحة شعره الغريبة.



إذ شارك لاعب نادي مانشستر يونايتد ومنتخب بلجيكا في جلسة تصوير لمجلة GQ البريطانية، بتسريحة شعر جديدة، جعلت رواد الشبكات الاجتماعية يشبهونه بـ"ميكي ماوس".









ويحافظ الشاب الثلاثيني على شعره الطويل ويرفض تغييره منذ عدة مواسم.










وكان فيلايني قد انضمَّ إلى مانشستر يونايتد عام 2013، قادماً من إيفرتون الإنكليزي، وينتهي عقده في الصيف المقبل، لذلك بإمكانه التعاقد مع أي فريق في الفترة الحالية، وسط اهتمام أكثر من نادٍ تركي بضمه، على رأسها بشكتاش.

 

