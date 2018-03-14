موجة سخرية من مروان فيلايني بسبب تسريحة شعره الجديدة.. أشبه بـ"ميكي ماوس"!

أصبح اللاعب البلجيكي من أصل مغربي، مروان فيلايني، محطَّ سخرية رواد الشبكات الاجتماعية، بسبب تسريحة شعره الغريبة.
#Repost @sportsprcompany #Repost @thegqstyle Belgian football superstar @fellaini has major #HairGoals in the new issue of #GQStyle #FootballFrenzy out this week photographed by @dhughesstudio styled by @elgarjohnson hair stylist @Roxy_roxy_roxy production by @thea_heaton @koproductions_ #Fellaini wears @kentandcurwen Editor-in-Chief @dylanjonesgq #GQ #GQStyle
إذ شارك لاعب نادي مانشستر يونايتد ومنتخب بلجيكا في جلسة تصوير لمجلة GQ البريطانية، بتسريحة شعر جديدة، جعلت رواد الشبكات الاجتماعية يشبهونه بـ"ميكي ماوس".
@sportbible Just gonna leave this here..... #Fellaini #MickeyMouse pic.twitter.com/XJmylA2KsS
— James Cardona (@JHPCardona) March 13, 2018
"We don't make mistakes, just hairy little accidents"#Fellaini #newhaircut pic.twitter.com/kJIR1Ic6mh
— Maurice van Berkel (@Mvan_berkel) March 13, 2018
🗣 Barber: "What can I do for you Marouane?" ✂️
🗣 Fellaini: "Have you ever seen Micky Mouse?” 🤔
🗣 Barber: "Say no more....” 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/xjCosKCtBF
— SPORF (@Sporf) March 13, 2018
If Fellaini scores tonight… pic.twitter.com/f0ltLLDMbt
— B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2018
ويحافظ الشاب الثلاثيني على شعره الطويل ويرفض تغييره منذ عدة مواسم.
Honored to attend the #goshvalentinesparty representing @battistoniroma pic.twitter.com/ejzB5kKATc
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) February 3, 2018
Fellaini's new hair looks great... pic.twitter.com/HUmDRRJ3Mv
— Leisure Leagues (@leisureleagues) March 13, 2018
— Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) May 25, 2017
@GQStyle I salute you. 😍🙏🏻 #Fellaini pic.twitter.com/T3KcxqM3Ws
— Claire (@cobana2727) March 13, 2018
وكان فيلايني قد انضمَّ إلى مانشستر يونايتد عام 2013، قادماً من إيفرتون الإنكليزي، وينتهي عقده في الصيف المقبل، لذلك بإمكانه التعاقد مع أي فريق في الفترة الحالية، وسط اهتمام أكثر من نادٍ تركي بضمه، على رأسها بشكتاش.