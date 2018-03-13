الموضة الفرنسية في حداد.. وفاة المصمم جيفنشي عن عمر يناهز 91 سنة

أعلن الإثنين 12 مارس/آذار 2018 عن وفاة مصمم الأزياء الفرنسي الشهير أوبير دو جيفنشي عن عمر ناهز 91 عاماً، والذي صمم أجمل ملابس الممثلة البريطانية الراحلة أودري هيبورن.
The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. His enduring influence and his approach to style reverberates to this day. He will be greatly missed.
توفي دو جيفنشي في فراشه يوم السبت 10 آذار/مارس عام 2018، وجرت جنازته في مراسم شديدة الحميمية.
La mort d’un géant de la mode, le couturier Hubert de Givenchy, 91 ans.
Un géant de la mode au cinéma, aussi.
Une amitié indéfectible avec Audrey Hepburn (en photo). pic.twitter.com/OY4vBP1Ty3
بدأت رحلة عطاء جيفنشي قبل أربعين عاماً، ترك من خلالها بصمة لا تنسى في عالم الأناقة. فقد أسس واحدة من أكبر دور الأزياء في باريس خلال حقبة الخمسينيات قبل أن يتجه إلى نيويورك لتأسيس إمبراطورية أعمال باعها في عام 1988 إلى مجموعة LVMH.
نشر موقع BBC البريطاني مجموعة من الصور التي تحكي مشوار حياة أيقونة الموضة الفرنسية، أوبير دي جيفنشي، الذي تسابقت جميلات العالم على ارتداء تصاميمه.