الموضة الفرنسية في حداد.. وفاة المصمم جيفنشي عن عمر يناهز 91 سنة

The House of Givenchy is sad to report the passing of its founder Hubert de Givenchy, a major personality of the world of French Haute Couture and a gentleman who symbolized Parisian chic and elegance for more than half a century. His enduring influence and his approach to style reverberates to this day. He will be greatly missed.

A post shared by GIVENCHY (@givenchyofficial) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:45am PDT