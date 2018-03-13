إصدار: ar

الموضة الفرنسية في حداد.. وفاة المصمم جيفنشي عن عمر يناهز 91 سنة

تم النشر: تم التحديث:
HUBERT DE GIVENCHY
The fashion designer Hubert De Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn - 40th anniversary of the Givenchy house - 1991. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images) | Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images

أعلن الإثنين 12 مارس/آذار 2018 عن وفاة مصمم الأزياء الفرنسي الشهير أوبير دو جيفنشي عن عمر ناهز 91 عاماً، والذي صمم أجمل ملابس الممثلة البريطانية الراحلة أودري هيبورن.



توفي دو جيفنشي في فراشه يوم السبت 10 آذار/مارس عام 2018، وجرت جنازته في مراسم شديدة الحميمية.



بدأت رحلة عطاء جيفنشي قبل أربعين عاماً، ترك من خلالها بصمة لا تنسى في عالم الأناقة. فقد أسس واحدة من أكبر دور الأزياء في باريس خلال حقبة الخمسينيات قبل أن يتجه إلى نيويورك لتأسيس إمبراطورية أعمال باعها في عام 1988 إلى مجموعة LVMH.



نشر موقع BBC البريطاني مجموعة من الصور التي تحكي مشوار حياة أيقونة الموضة الفرنسية، أوبير دي جيفنشي، الذي تسابقت جميلات العالم على ارتداء تصاميمه.

 

التعليقات