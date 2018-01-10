إصدار: ar

أطفالنا يأكلون القمامة يومياً! أميركي يوعي بالعادات الغذائية السيئة بصور مثيرة

العادات الغذائية السيئة للأطفال، هي الخطر الذي حاول المصور الأميركي غريك سيغال التنبيه له، من خلال سلسلة صور التقطها ما بين 2015 و2017. سيغال سافر عبر القارات ليطرح سؤالاً واحداً على عشرات الأطفال: "ماذا أكلت طيلة الأسبوع؟".

الجواب كان يأتي على شكل صورة فيها كثير من الإبداع.



يضع المصور الطفل في مركز الصورة ويحيطه بالمأكولات التي تناولها على مدار 7 أيام. سيغال كان يوضح من خلال كل صورة يلتقطها أن ما يتناوله أطفالنا ليس صحياً بالمرة.



المصور أطلق على مشروعه اسم "Daily bread"، أي الخبز اليومي، والذي التقط من خلاله 42 صورة كان ينشرها باستمرار عبر حسابه على إنستغرام.



يركز المصور على العادات الغذائية السيئة التي يتعود عليها الأطفال منذ صغر سنهم، ويستمرون عليها مدى الحياة، ما يسبب أمراضاً خطيرة مثل السكري وأمراض القلب وسرطان القولون، حسب تصريح المصور لمجلة Time.



المصور الأميركي نبه إلى قلة حذر الأسر في بلده مما يتناوله أطفالهم، مشيراً أن نسبة السمنة في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية تتضاعف، ففي حين كان يعاني كل طفل من 40 من السمنة، أصبح 10 أطفال من 40 يعانون منها.


يرى غريك أن هذه النتائج طبيعية، عندما تسند مهمة إطعام الأطفال لأنفسهم، وترك الاختيار لهم. فخطر التغذية السيئة يكون حتمياً عندما يهمل الآباء الاهتمام بتغذية صغارهم.
مجموعة الصور التي التقطها المصور تدعو إلى التأهب لمواجهة هذا الخطر، وتغيير هذه العادات السيئة.



في 2014 سخّر سيغال عدسته للتوعية بموضوع آخر، وهو ارتفاع الاستهلاك اليومي للأفراد، في حملة سمَّاها "7 days of garbage"، أي 7 أيام من القمامة، وكان يجعل أشخاصاً ينامون وسط بقايا وقمامة كل الأشياء التي استخدموها طيلة الأيام السبعة للأسبوع، وهذه الصور منشورة على موقع المصور Gregg Seggal.

 

