أطفالنا يأكلون القمامة يومياً! أميركي يوعي بالعادات الغذائية السيئة بصور مثيرة

العادات الغذائية السيئة للأطفال، هي الخطر الذي حاول المصور الأميركي غريك سيغال التنبيه له، من خلال سلسلة صور التقطها ما بين 2015 و2017. سيغال سافر عبر القارات ليطرح سؤالاً واحداً على عشرات الأطفال: "ماذا أكلت طيلة الأسبوع؟".
الجواب كان يأتي على شكل صورة فيها كثير من الإبداع.
يضع المصور الطفل في مركز الصورة ويحيطه بالمأكولات التي تناولها على مدار 7 أيام. سيغال كان يوضح من خلال كل صورة يلتقطها أن ما يتناوله أطفالنا ليس صحياً بالمرة.
Sira Sissokho, photographed in Dakar, Senegal with what she ate in a week. In 2015, Cambridge University conducted an exhaustive study, identifying countries with the healthiest diets in the world. 9 of the top 10 countries are in Africa, where fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, and grains are staples and most meals are homemade. #whatkidseat #dailybread #homemade #wholefoods #diet #nutrition
المصور أطلق على مشروعه اسم "Daily bread"، أي الخبز اليومي، والذي التقط من خلاله 42 صورة كان ينشرها باستمرار عبر حسابه على إنستغرام.
Hank (my kid) with the food he ate in a week. My wife and I thought he had more green in his diet. We can do better. In the US, less than 1% of our calories come from veggies! 60% come from ultra-processed foods (ingredients you wouldn't find in your kitchen at home). #dailybread #whatkidseat #diet #nutrition #greens #processedfood
يركز المصور على العادات الغذائية السيئة التي يتعود عليها الأطفال منذ صغر سنهم، ويستمرون عليها مدى الحياة، ما يسبب أمراضاً خطيرة مثل السكري وأمراض القلب وسرطان القولون، حسب تصريح المصور لمجلة Time.
Daily Bread is out in @time this week. The issue is guest edited by Bill Gates with an essay by chef @_marcus_samuelsson_. For the past two years, I've been making my way around the world asking kids to keep a journal of everything they eat in a week. Once the week is up, I make a portrait of the child with the food arranged around them. I'm focusing on kids because eating habits, which form when we're young, last a lifetime and often pave the way to chronic health problems like diabetes, heart disease and colon cancer.
المصور الأميركي نبه إلى قلة حذر الأسر في بلده مما يتناوله أطفالهم، مشيراً أن نسبة السمنة في الولايات المتحدة الأميركية تتضاعف، ففي حين كان يعاني كل طفل من 40 من السمنة، أصبح 10 أطفال من 40 يعانون منها.
Anchal, Mumbai, 2017 by @greggsegal. - Before globalization overwhelms traditional regional diets, I’m making my way from Asia to the Middle East, from Europe to Africa and South America asking children to keep a journal of everything they eat in a week. Once the week ends, I make a portrait of the child with the food arranged around them. I’m focusing on children because eating habits, which form when we’re young, last a lifetime and often pave the way to chronic health problems. --- We’re so excited to launch our exhibition at Klompching Gallery in New York City this winter! Join us on December 13th from 6-8pm for the opening reception. - Featuring a truly international group of artists—the photographers hail from Turkey, Slovenia, the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Australia, and more—the exhibition includes a fascinating range of photographic styles and visual approaches. The images, shot all over the world, offer us an inspiring vision of the variety and vibrancy of contemporary fine art photography today. - The exhibition runs from December 13-23. Hope to see you there!
يرى غريك أن هذه النتائج طبيعية، عندما تسند مهمة إطعام الأطفال لأنفسهم، وترك الاختيار لهم. فخطر التغذية السيئة يكون حتمياً عندما يهمل الآباء الاهتمام بتغذية صغارهم.
مجموعة الصور التي التقطها المصور تدعو إلى التأهب لمواجهة هذا الخطر، وتغيير هذه العادات السيئة.
في 2014 سخّر سيغال عدسته للتوعية بموضوع آخر، وهو ارتفاع الاستهلاك اليومي للأفراد، في حملة سمَّاها "7 days of garbage"، أي 7 أيام من القمامة، وكان يجعل أشخاصاً ينامون وسط بقايا وقمامة كل الأشياء التي استخدموها طيلة الأيام السبعة للأسبوع، وهذه الصور منشورة على موقع المصور Gregg Seggal.