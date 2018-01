بالتزامن مع إصدار كتاب لتسريبات عن حياة ترامب.. موظفو الرئاسة ممنوعون من استخدام هواتفهم داخل البيت الأبيض

We have a very limited amount of copies of Fire and Fury in store - the shocking inside story of Trump's White House. It may not have the Gorilla Channel in it, but it's bound to be filled with interesting quotes. Why not grab a copy and head upstairs for a covfefe? pic.twitter.com/M23JCG6dy9

— Waterstones Notts (@WaterstonesNG) January 6, 2018