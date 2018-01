اختراع جديد لإنقاص الوزن بنسبة 30% بلا تمارين.. تفاصيل منتج بدون آثار جانبية يجعلك مثل الرضيع

National University of Singapore's Kang Lifeng shows a sample of a microneedle patch that his team of researchers have pioneered at the university in Singapore September 11, 2014. The microneedle patch, made up of dozens of needles 600 microns long (0.6 millimetre) and half as wide, can deliver encapsulated dosages of drugs into the bloodstream through the skin painlessly, as compared to injections. According to Kang, the innovation, which is awaiting clinical trial, can be used potentially for | Edgar Su / Reuters