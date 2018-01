تويتر وفيسبوك يعلّقان حساب نائبة ألمانية.. وَصفت المسلمين بقطعان من الهمجيِّين بسبب تهنئة باللغة العربية

Leadership member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party Beatrix von Storch listens during the congress of the party on December 2, 2017 in Hanover, northern Germany. The far-right AfD party who captured nearly 13 percent of the vote the September general election, gathers on December 2 and 3 to elect a new leadership, with police bracing for potentially violent street protests against the anti-migrant, anti-Islam party. / AFP PHOTO / DPA / Hauke-Christian Dittrich / Germany OUT | HAUKE-CHRISTIAN DITTRICH via Getty Images