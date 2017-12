في ذكرى لايكا الـ60.. ماذا حدث لجميع الكلاب والقردة والفئران المُرسلة إلى الفضاء؟

A picture taken on November 1, 2017 shows an effigy of the dog Laika, the first living creature in space, inside a replica of satellite Sputnik II at the Central House of Aviation and Cosmonautics in Moscow.Three and a half years before Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space, a dog called Laika was in 1957 the first living being to orbit the Earth. The stray from Moscow is one of many animals who preceded humans in the conquest of space; like most of the others, she did not | MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images