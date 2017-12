لم يكن 2017 عاماً سهلاً عليهم.. شاهد أخطر الأماكن حول العالم للأطفال جراء الصراعات والحروب

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - DECEMBER 23: A child looks outside from the window at the Vila refugee camp near Tesanj village, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on December 23, 2017. Bosnia and Herzegovinian war victim people sustain their lives in difficult and harsh conditions at least 22 years after. They feel like a guest in their own hometown. (Photo by Mustafa Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images