أميركيون وبريطانيون وفرنسيون محتجزون داخل "سجن الأمراء" بالرياض.. صحيفة بريطانية: تعرضوا للتعذيب بالريترز كارلتون

A picture taken on May 21, 2017, shows the hallway of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in the Saudi capital Riyadh.Its chandelier-studded ballrooms hosted global business titans just weeks ago. Now Riyadh's palatial Ritz-Carlton is reported to have morphed into a makeshift prison after the kingdom's unprecedented crackdown on the coddled elite. / AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images) | GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images