جاء الرد صادماً وغير إنساني.. لاجئ سوري بألمانيا يتقدم لإحدى الوظائف في شركة سيارات

Syrian refugees are protesting for almost 2 weeks with a hunger strike and staying in tents in front of the Hellenic parlianment in Athens, Greece, on 16 November 2017 as they request from the authorities to respect the legal limit of six months for family reunification. Refugees are demanding to be reunited with their families in northwest Europe like Germany or Sweden. The settlement is between the Greek parliament and over the daily overcrowded Syntagma Square and metro station. (Photo by Nic | NurPhoto via Getty Images