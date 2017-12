شاهد.. أفضل مطعم في العالم يوجد داخل سجن بريطاني

Really great fry up at The Clink in Brixton prison this morning. So interesting to read about the work the charity is doing with prisoners, and how reoffending rates of prisoners who work in the restaurant and gain their NVQ in catering are only 12% compared to the national average of 47% 🍴🍳☕

A post shared by VM @ M&S (@olivialilytinker) on Oct 23, 2015 at 2:42am PDT