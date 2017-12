حبُّ الملكة وحده لا يكفي! إحدى أميرات العائلة الملكية تضايق خطيبة الأمير هاري

NO SALES. Terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied: USE AFTER 31/05/2018 must be cleared by Kensington Palace. This photograph is for editorial use only. NO commercial use. NO use in calendars, books or supplements. Use on a cover, or for any other purpose, will require approval from Art Partner and the Kensington Palace Press Office. There is no charge for the supply, release or publication of this official photograph. This photograph must | Handout via Getty Images