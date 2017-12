قامت برحلة خطيرة لعبور بحر إيجه.. مسنة عمرها 110 أعوام عاشت حياتها في عين العرب/كوباني تأمل لقاء حفيدتها بألمانيا

A relative shows ID papers of Laila Saleh (rear C), a 110 years old Syrian refugee from Kobane, as she sits on the floor surrounded by members of her family, in an appartement in Athens, on December 15, 2017.Laila Saleh, who was born in Kobane on 1907, also made the dangerous crossing of the Aegean sea with an inflatable boat. She hopes to see again her granddaughter Nasrin, a refugee who found shelter in Germany. Laila Saleh arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in early November with her grand | ARIS MESSINIS via Getty Images