إدوارد سنودن يكشف عن تطبيق يحوّل أي هاتف أندرويد إلى نظام مراقبة للمنزل.. وأكثر!

American whistleblower Edward Snowden is seen on monitors as he delivers remarks via video link from Moscow to attendees at a discussion regarding an International Treaty on the Right to Privacy, Protection Against Improper Surveillance and Protection of Whistleblowers in Manhattan, New York September 24, 2015. The event, hosted by global advocacy group Avaaz, was held to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly | Andrew Kelly / Reuters