من صاحبة الإطلالة الأرق.. كيت أم ميغان؟ نشر صور خطوبة ميركل والأمير هاري

نشر حساب قصر باكينغهام على تويتر صوراً لحفل إعلان خطبة الممثلة الأميركية ميغان ميركل والأمير البريطاني هاري، وفيها كانت إطلالة ميغان بفستان من التول الأسود يصل طوله إلى الأرض.
Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017
As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017
Photo by Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
الفستان الذي ارتدته ميغان اختلف كثيراً عن إطلالة كيت في حفل خطبتها هي والأمير وليام.
إذ تميزت إطلالة كيت بالبساطة، إذ ارتدت فستاناً أزرق هادئاً يطول عن الرقبة بقليل.
يذكر أن قصر كينزنغتون أعلن، الجمعة 15 ديسمبر/كانون الثاني 2017، أن موعد زفاف هاري وخطيبته ميغان سيكون يوم 19 مايو/أيار 2017.
وكان الأمير هاري حفيد الملكة إليزابيث والذي يحتل المركز الخامس في ترتيب ولاية العرش وخطيبته ميغان التي تلعب دور بطولة في الدراما التلفزيونية الأميركية Suits، قد أعلنا خطبتهما بداية شهر نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني من عام 2017، على أن يتم الزفاف في قلعة وندسور.