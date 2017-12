كيف نجا من الموت؟ مراهقٌ يسقط بعد قيامه بحركاتٍ بهلوانيةٍ على تليفريك لإثارة إعجاب زملائه

LOVELAND SKI AREA, CO - APRIL 7: Skiers take the chair lift to the top as they take advantage of the last of the snow during the last day of skiing for the 2016-2017 ski season at Loveland Ski Area on May 7, 2017 at Loveland Ski Area near Dillon, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images) | Helen H. Richardson via Getty Images