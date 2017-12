غير إسرائيل وواشنطن.. هذه قصة الجزر الـ4 التي صوّتت لقرار ترامب في الأمم المتحدة.. سكانها لا يتعدون 200 ألف نسمة

ENDRIKEN ISLAND, MILI ATOLL, MARSHALL ISLANDS - JULY 25, 2016: This is DigitalGlobe satellite imagery of Endriken Island. This island is a part of the Mili Atoll in the Marshall Islands and is believed by some to be the crash landing site of Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan back in July of 1937. (Photo DigitalGlobe via Getty Images) | DigitalGlobe/ScapeWare3d via Getty Images