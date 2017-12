هرّبها سراً إلى زنزانته ثمّ اختفت لسنوات.. قصة مخطوطة الروائي ماركيز التي أوقفت فرنسا بيعها في مزاد علني

The Marquis de Sade's original rolled manuscript called Le Rouleau de la Bastille of "Les 120 jours de Sodome ou l'ecole du libertinage" (The 120 Days of Sodom, or the School of Libertinage, 1785) is displayed before its auction at the Hotel Drouot auction house in Paris, France, November 23, 2017. The sale of the most important private stock of manuscripts from bankrupt French company Aristophil, which purchased some 130,000 pieces, will start on December 20, 2017 in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tess | Benoit Tessier / Reuters