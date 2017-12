لم يكن همّها مساندة السعودية.. "واشنطن بوست" ترصد هدف أميركا من تنظيم عرض نادر لأسلحة إيرانية

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley unveils previously classified information intending to prove Iran violated UNSCR 2231 by providing the Houthi rebels in Yemen with arms during a press conference at Joint Base Anacostia in Washington, DC, on December 14, 2017.US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Thursday that a missile fired by Huthi militants at Saudi Arabia last month had been made in Iran. 'It was made in Iran then sent to Huthi militants in Yemen,' Haley said of | JIM WATSON via Getty Images