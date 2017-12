في أول مرة له بالسعودية.. الشاب خالد يؤدي مناسك العمرة قبل حفله بمدينة الملك عبد الله

🇸🇦 🇸🇦 🇸🇦 #saudiarabia #ksa #jeddah #chebkhaled #khaled ❤ greeting my fans in Saudi Arabia for upcoming concert on Dec 14th: Get your tickets now from ➡ Eventboxtickets.com . . . . . . . @ahmedofficial01

A post shared by Khaled | الشاب خالد (@chebkhaledofficial) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:02pm PST