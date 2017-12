الحشد الشعبي الذي يقوده العبادي ويسعى الغرب للقضاء عليه.. كيف نشأ بالعراق؟ ولماذا يرفض اليوم تسليم سلاحه؟

KIRKUK, IRAQ - OCTOBER 20 : Iraqi government forces are seen after they captured the northern Altunkopru sub-district of Kirkuk province, on October 20, 2017. Iraqi Federal Police and counter-terrorism forces, along with Hashd al-Shaabi fighters, have deployed in -- and imposed security on -- the sub-district, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said in a statement. (Photo by Ali Mukarrem Garip/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images