إعلان Tights يقصي البدينات ويجلب اتهاماتٍ بالعنصرية للشركة

أثار إعلان لملابس داخلية نسائية موجةً من الانتقادات عبر الشبكات الاجتماعية.

الإعلان الذي نشره موقع Wish هو موجه للسيدات اللاتي لديهن بعض الوزن الزائد، وبدل أن تختار الشركة عارضات من هذا النوع من النساء، اختارت عارضات نحيفات الجسم.

وتظهر كل واحدة من المشاركات في الإعلان، وهي تدخل وسط الـ"كولون" الشفاف (Tights) بجسمها كله، حتى تعبِّر أن حجمه كبير، وإلى أي حد يمكنه أن يكون مطاطاً.

مستخدمو الشبكات الاجتماعية، وجدوا في الأمر نوعاً من "العنصرية" تجاه صاحبات الوزن الزائد.



وقالت إحدى المغرّدات، إن فكرة الإعلان قد تبدو مجنونة، لكن كان الأمر سيكون أفضل لو تمت الاستعانة بعارضة بوزن زائد، لتروِّج للمنتج الموجَّه لهذه الفئة بالأساس.



مغرِّدة أخرى رأت أنه لا جدوى من الإعلان.





 

