إعلان Tights يقصي البدينات ويجلب اتهاماتٍ بالعنصرية للشركة

أثار إعلان لملابس داخلية نسائية موجةً من الانتقادات عبر الشبكات الاجتماعية.

الإعلان الذي نشره موقع Wish هو موجه للسيدات اللاتي لديهن بعض الوزن الزائد، وبدل أن تختار الشركة عارضات من هذا النوع من النساء، اختارت عارضات نحيفات الجسم.

وتظهر كل واحدة من المشاركات في الإعلان، وهي تدخل وسط الـ"كولون" الشفاف (Tights) بجسمها كله، حتى تعبِّر أن حجمه كبير، وإلى أي حد يمكنه أن يكون مطاطاً.

مستخدمو الشبكات الاجتماعية، وجدوا في الأمر نوعاً من "العنصرية" تجاه صاحبات الوزن الزائد.









وقالت إحدى المغرّدات، إن فكرة الإعلان قد تبدو مجنونة، لكن كان الأمر سيكون أفضل لو تمت الاستعانة بعارضة بوزن زائد، لتروِّج للمنتج الموجَّه لهذه الفئة بالأساس.

I know this sounds like a bit of a crazy concept, but just stay with me...It would have made sense to just have....you know...perhaps....plus size models, model plus size tights 🤷🏾‍♀️just a thought https://t.co/AxZlLAaOzF — Tops (@SincerelyTops) December 11, 2017

مغرِّدة أخرى رأت أنه لا جدوى من الإعلان.

“instead of showing what the tights will look like on plus size bodies, let’s put them on size two women in an entirely unhelpful way.”



“you’re a goddamn genius Jim. Have a promotion.” https://t.co/daWynjJtSl — nick carragay (@local_mistake) December 10, 2017