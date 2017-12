الأناقة لا تعرف سناً.. أصبحت رمزاً للموضة في عمر 64 عام ويتابعها 300 ألف معجب

Not afraid to take a risk for fashion...especially when I am wearing @breelayneofficial I am up for anything! #instafashion #fashionshoot #beauty #currentmood #blackandwhite #riskybusiness #fashion #fashionblog #behindthescenes #bts

A post shared by Accidental Icon (@iconaccidental) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:07am PST