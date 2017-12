خاشقجي موقوفٌ حتى إشعار آخر.. صحيفة الحياة تُقيل الكاتب السعودي وتوضح الأسباب

An undated recent file picture shows prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who resigned suddenly on May 16, 2010 in Riyadh from the helm of Al-Watan days after the newspaper published a controversial column criticising Salafism. Al-Watan announced that Khashoggi, 52, was stepping down as editor-in-chief 'to focus on his personal projects,' in a statement published on its website and in its Sunday edition. AFP PHOTO/STR (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images) | - via Getty Images