صحيفة أميركية: التحالف السعودي الإماراتي أضعف مما يبدو وخلافاتهما ستدمّر مجلس التعاون الخليجي

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash are seen posing for a family picture at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the Bayan palace in Kuwait City on December 5, 2017.The Gulf Cooperation Council, which launches its annual summit today in Kuwait amid its deepest ever internal crisis, comprises six Arab monarchies who sit on a third of the world's oil. A political and economic union, the GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emira | GIUSEPPE CACACE via Getty Images