السعودية كانت تجري مباحثات لسنوات مع الشركة حول الصفقة نفسها.. فايننشال تايمز تكشف تفاصيل شراء قطر مقاتلات "تايفون" البريطانية

Indian Air Force (IAF) Hawk fighter jet, developed by BAE Systems Plc, left, and a Sukhoi fighter jet, developed by Sukhoi Aviation Holding Co., sit on the tarmac at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station, West Bengal, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Singapore's Defense Minister Ng Eng Hen is scheduled to speak in New Delhi at a Brookings India event on the subject of India-Singapore security relations. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Bloomberg via Getty Images