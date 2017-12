مقتل فلسطينيين وإصابة 767 برصاص الجيش الإسرائيلي في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 45-year-old Mohammed Zaal, who was shot dead two days before by an Israeli settler in a clash that occurred under disputed circumstances, during his funeral in the northern village of Qusra in the occupied West Bank near Nablus on December 2, 2017.The Israeli army had said the settler opened fire after a group of Israelis on a hike was targeted with stones near Qusra, located near the Israeli settlement of Migdalim.Tensions run high between Palestinians and | ABBAS MOMANI via Getty Images