هآرتس: لا تحسدوا ملك السعودية المقبل.. ضربتان في أسبوع واحد تلقاهما بن سلمان وأمامه حقل ألغام قادم

Saudi Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman arrives to attend the first meeting of the defence ministers and officials of the 41-member Saudi-led Muslim counter-terrorism alliance in the capital Riyadh on November 26, 2017.This is the first official meeting of the 41-member Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, first formed in 2015 under the auspices of Prince Mohammed -- whose rapid ascent since his appointment as heir to the throne in June has shaken the regional politi | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images