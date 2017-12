انتبهي إلى منتجات التجميل خاصتك وانتعلي أحذيةً دون كعوب.. إليك نصائح لحمل صحي

Stretching for at least 15-20 minutes is a great way to start before jumping into a intense exercise session. #pregnant #prettygirls #losangeles #newyork #london #uk #brussels #baby #babyboy #babygirl #newborn #pregnantbelly #yoga #yogaball #stretching #babyboys #babygirls #cute #love #life #beautiful

A post shared by Fit Mommy (@fitmommybook) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:22pm PDT