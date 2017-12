كيف سيغيّر قرار ترامب حول القدس واقع اللاعبين الأساسيين في المنطقة؟ إليك ما ستعنيه الخطوة المثيرة للجدل

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 6: President Donald Trump, with Vice President Mike Pence by his side, signs an executive order to declare formal recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel during a statement in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Dec. 06, 2017. Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of U.S. policy and risk potentially violent protests. (Ph | The Washington Post via Getty Images