البرادعي يغرد عن القدس ويدعو لتخفيض جذري للمليارات العربية المتدفقة إلى أميركا وتقليص العلاقات العسكرية

National reformist campaigner, and previous leader of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Mohamed El-Baradei speaks during an interview in his Cairo home November 24, 2012. Prominent opposition leader ElBaradei said on Saturday there could be no dialogue with Egypt's president until he scrapped a "dictatorial" decree that he said gave the Islamist leader Mohamed Mursi the powers of a pharaoh. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany (EGYPT - Tags: HEADSHOT POLITICS) | Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters