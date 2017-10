لأول مرة.. الجيش المصري يقتحم مجال الإنتاج السينمائي.. وهذا ما ينوي فعله

AMMAN, JORDAN - APRIL 30: Egyptian Special Forces take part at the opening ceremony of the Annual Warrior Competition held at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) on April 30, 2017 in Yajuz, a district of Amman, Jordan. The Annual Warrior Competition has evolved teams of special operations forces from different countries competing in various counter-terrorism disciplines. (Photo by Jordan Pix/Getty Images) | Jordan Pix via Getty Images