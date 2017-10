رحالة أميركي زار الكعبة يصيب متابعيه بالحيرة: لا أستطيع وصف مشاعري بعد الطواف..مكة حلم تحقق

لا اله الا الله محمد رسول الله 🕋 Mecca!!! A dream of mine for such a long time! I'm extremely fortunate I got the opportunity to visit the Holy Mosque during Hajj. It's incredibly difficult to put into words what it felt like going around the Kaaba🕋 with multitudes of pilgrims from all over the world. There was an incredible energy in the air that you could just FEEL! Everyone jam packed together moving in unison around Islam's holiest site. I tried to reach the sacred black stone, but I just couldn't get close enough. This experience has been the absolute highlight of my trip! A completely unique spiritual experience that I will never forget!! 🙏🏼❤️🇸🇦 الله أكبر، وحده الحاكم المحاسب

