فساتين ببقايا الأثواب! تأتي بها من مراكش إلى مونتريال لتصميم موديلاتها الأنيقة

⚠️ Sunday breaking news : @maykeshofficial is out! We are happy to announce that our creations are now available online! Head to maykesh.com to see you rocking Maykesh! #maykesh #brand #clothing #ecofreaks #limited #recycled #handcraft #sundayvibes

A post shared by MAYKESH (@maykeshofficial) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:40am PDT