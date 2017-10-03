مجلة فوغ النسخة العربية تهدي عددها الأخير لأربع عارضات مغاربيات.. صور

Four stars, four covers, and four designers describing these incredible Arab women who challenge stereotypes and raise the bar on modern elegance. Introducing #VogueArabia’s first-class act: @afefjnifen, @kenzafourati, @hanaabenabdesslem, and @faridakhelfa, photographed and directed by @tommunrostudio, styled by @katieellentrotter. Featuring: @giambattistavalliparis, @giorgioarmani, @reem_acra, and @jpgaultierofficial. Out on Oct 1 2017. Camera by @stephen.kidd; makeup by @lloydsimmondsmakeup; hair by Seb Bascle; nails by @conradchristina; set by @samirha_salmi. Shot on location at Rouchon Studio, Paris. Colour grading by Jamie Noble for @studio__rm. A Bog Films production. Produced by @ricciproductionsandcreative أربع نجمات.. أربعة أغلفة.. وأربعة مصممين يتحدثون عن هؤلاء السيدات العربيات الرائعات اللواتي تحدين الصورة النمطية ورفعن سقف التحدي في مجال الأناقة العصرية. نقدم لكِ سيدات #ڤوغ_العربية الراقيات، وهن: عفاف جنيفان، وكنزة الفراتي، وهناء بن عبد السلام، وفريدة خلفة، بعدسة توم مونرو، وتنسيق كاتي تروتر، وكلمات كلٍّ من جيامباتيستا ڤالي، وجورجيو أرماني، وريم عكرا، وجان بول غوتييه. وسيصدر العدد في الأول من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2017. كاميرا: ستيفن كيد، مكياج: لويد سيموندز، تصفيف الشعر: سيب باسكل، العناية بالأظافر: كريستينا كونراد، ديكورات: سميرة سالمي، موقع التصوير: روكون ستوديو في باريس، ضبط الألوان: جيمي نوبل من ستوديو آر أم، إنتاج: بوغ فيلمز.

