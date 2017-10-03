مجلة فوغ النسخة العربية تهدي عددها الأخير لأربع عارضات مغاربيات.. صور

ظهرت ثلاث عارضات تونسيات على أغلفة مجلة فوغ بنسختها العربية عددها لشهر أكتوبر/تشرين الأول، لثلاث أيقونات جمال تونسيات.
العارضات اللاتي ظهرن دوماً في عروض أزياء عالمية هن، عفاف جنيفان، وكنزة الفراتي، وهناء بن عبد السلام. وتنضم إليهن الجزائرية فريدة خلفة، بحسب النسخة المغاربية من "هاف بوست".
أربع نجمات.. أربعة أغلفة.. وأربعة مصممين يتحدثون عن هؤلاء السيدات العربيات الرائعات اللواتي تحدين الصورة النمطية ورفعن سقف التحدي في مجال الأناقة العصرية. نقدم لكِ سيدات #ڤوغ_العربية الراقيات، وهن: عفاف جنيفان، وكنزة الفراتي، وهناء بن عبد السلام، وفريدة خلفة، بعدسة توم مونرو، وتنسيق كاتي تروتر، وكلمات كلٍّ من جيامباتيستا ڤالي، وجورجيو أرماني، وريم عكرا، وجان بول غوتييه. وسيصدر العدد في الأول من أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2017.
وبدأت خلفة مسيرتها كعارضة أزياء في الثمانينيات مع مصمم الأزياء جان بول غوتييه، ثم مع عز الدين علية جان بول غود. لتتجه بعد ذلك إلى مجال التمثيل والإخراج.
وجاءت التونسيات الثلاث على أغلفة المجلة كسفيرات للموضة في العالم العربي، كما يظهر في الصور أسفله.
بدأت عفاف جنيفان التي اكتشفها المصور الفوتوغرافي المشهور جان بول غود في إيطاليا- بتقديم بعض الإعلانات، قبل أن تعمل مع أكبر دور الأزياء، مثل جورجيو أرماني وجان بول غوتييه وشانيل وروبرتو كافالي.
''أول مرة رأيتها، كانت صدمةً بالنسبة لي. جمالها قويٌّ للغاية، ومختلفٌ جداً''.. جان بول غوتييه يتحدث عن الأيقونة العربية وعارضة الأزياء التي غيَّرت قواعد اللعبة ونجمة غلاف عدد أكتوبر فريدة خلفة.
Thank you @voguearabia and @mrarnaut for putting me on the October cover. This issue means so much to me because it speaks to my identity and the region from which I come. To the one and only @giorgioarmani I am humbled by your kind words and I am forever grateful for the opportunity you gave a young model from Tunisia. ~~~When I started my career, I was at the time the only Arab model on the fashion circuit, and the journey was undoubtedly lonely {I hadn't yet met these amazing trailblazers @afefjnifen and @faridakhelfa }. The challenges were many. My agents suggested I change my name. Family friends and neighbors weren't sure what models actually do or how it could be a career choice. At times it seemed being an Arab, a Muslim woman and a model were irreconcilable. But fast forward to 2017: the perspectives and perceptions of the modeling and the fashion world have completely evolved in large part to the amazing work being done by @voguearabia which definitely embodies this revolution. Today, the Middle East and the Arab world are facing tremendous challenges and hardships but the region remains one of the most exciting and dynamic places on earth with so much creative potential that is being unleashed in many industries including fashion!
في عام 2007، أصبحت الجميلة التونسية، في عمر الـ 44، أول وجه إعلاني عربي لعملاق مستحضرات التجميل لوريال، بعد إيفا لونغوريا، وبينيلوبي كروز، وسكارليت جوهانسون وكلوديا شيفر.
ولا تزال عفاف جنيفان اليوم وهي في سن الـ 55 تشع جمالاً، وتستمر في المشاركة في جلسات تصوير لأكبر دور الأزياء.
ازدادت كنزة الفراتي عام 1985 في فرنسا، وجاءت في المرتبة الثالثة في المسابقة العالمية لـ Elite Model Look عام 2002 (في عمر الـ 17). وانتقلت بعد ذلك إلى باريس وبدأت مسيرتها كعارضة أزياء وظهرت في مجلات مثل "Elle" في نسختها اللبنانية والبلجيكية، ومجلة ماريا- كلير، وGrazia، ومجلة GQ، كما أنها شاركت في عدة حملات لمجلة فوغ.
كما أنها شاركت في عروض أزياء لكبار المصممين، من بينهم جان بول غوتييه، أرماني، سونيا ريكيل وتومي هيلفيغر.
بعد أن شاركت هناء بن عبد السلام، المزدادة في الـ 18 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول عام 1990، في ولاية نابل التونسية- في العديد من عروض الأزياء لـ جيفنشي وجان بول غولتييه وجيامباتيستا فالي وشانيل، أصبحت الشابة ذات السحر الشرقي الوجه الإعلاني للعلامة التجارية لمستحضرات التجميل لانكوم وذلك عام 2012، بعد جوليا جوليا روبرتس وبينيلوبي كروز.
