منفذ هجوم فيغاس قضى شهوراً في كازينوهات الفنادق.. تفاصيل جديدة عن لاعب القمار المحترف

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Hundreds of people gather for a vigil on the Las Vegas strip, for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival shootings on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lone gunman Stephan Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada opened fire on festival attendees leaving at least 59 dead and over 500 injured before killing himself. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images) | Denise Truscello via Getty Images