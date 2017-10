هل يمكن احتواء عواقب استفتاء كردستان أم تشهد المنطقة حرباً جديدة؟.. إليك مصير الإقليم بعد مغامرة البرزاني

Iraqi Kurds release doves during in a demonstration at Arbil airport, in the capital of Iraq's autonomous northern Kurdish region, after the central government ordered the indefinite halt to all foreign flights to and from Iraqi Kurdistan on September 29, 2017.Iraq's government cut the autonomous northern Kurdish region's direct air links with the outside world indefinitely after it voted a massive 'yes' in a referendum on independence. / AFP PHOTO / SAFIN HAMED (Photo credit should read | SAFIN HAMED via Getty Images