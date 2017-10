صدم شرطياً ورفعه 5 أمتار في الهواء.. كندا تكشف هوية منفِّذ الهجوم في إدمنتون: طالب لجوء عربي وهذه تفاصيله

A rental truck lies on its side in Edmonton, Canada, on October 1, 2017, after a high speed chase.Canadian police arrested a man early Sunday suspected of stabbing an officer and injuring four pedestrians in a series of violent incidents being investigated as an 'act of terrorism.' The crime spree began late September 30 outside a football stadium and ended hours later with a high speed chase in which the driver of the rented truck plowed into pedestrians, police said. / AFP PHOTO / MICHAEL MUKA | MICHAEL MUKAI via Getty Images