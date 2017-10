لا تحتاج إلى "الجيم".. 10 طرق لتمارس الرياضة مدة 30 دقيقة في يومٍ مزدحم بالعمل

One piece of equipment workouts. No, they're not for every training session, BUT they're great for busy gyms, those who train from home or gym newbies! So, grab a med ball and try out this simple full body circuit to raise your heart rate, work on stability and help build overall strength! 1. Squat press x15 2. Lunge to RDL x10 each side 3. Spider-Man's x20 4. Full body extensions x15 5. Push up to mountain climbers x15 Aim for four rounds of the circuit, taking minimum rest between each exercise and 60-90 seconds rest between each circuit! TAG your training partner below and try this out together for some added motivation, or hit save for when you next need a great workout! Wearing @mygymwardrobe 🙌🏻

