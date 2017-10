الملك سلمان: رحم الله من أهدى لي عيوبي

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA - SEPTEMBER 02: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - 'BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL COUNCIL / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia attends an organization to exchange Eid al-Adha greeting with the outstanding names from Islamic nation those became pilgrim this year on Eid Al-Adha in Mina Royal Palace in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on September 02, 2017. (Photo by Bandar Al | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images