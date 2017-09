العثور على صورة عارية للموناليزا في فرنسا.. رُسمت بالفحم قبل اللوحة الزيتية الشهيرة

SHENZHEN, CHINA - JUNE 11: A artist works on a replica of the famous Mona Lisa outside a gallery at the artist village on June 11, 2014 in Shenzhen, China. The Dafen Artist Village in Guangdong province, China, is home to thousands of artists who reproduce some of the world's most iconic paintings as well as create their own works. The village, on the outskirts of Shenzhen, is becoming a major center for original Chinese art. (Photo by Palani Mohan/Getty images) | Palani Mohan via Getty Images