الكاتالونيون: ماضون في الاستفتاء حتى النهاية.. ومدريد تتوعد بمنعهم من التصويت بالقوة

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - 2017/09/28: A general view of a crowd of students are seen during the protest.Around 15,000 students gathered to express their dissatisfaction against the Spanish government, while demanding to hold the referendum of October 1st, 2017 suspended by the Spanish Constitutional Court. The Catalan goverment still wants to hold the referendum, who might take place on October 1st. (Photo by Ramon Costa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) | SOPA Images via Getty Images