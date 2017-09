بالجينز والحجاب والأعلام.. هكذا شاركت السعوديات لأول مرة في اليوم الوطني

Saudi families sit in a stadium to attend an event in the capital Riyadh on September 23, 2017 commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the kingdom.The national day celebration coincides with a crucial time for Saudi Arabia, which is in a battle for regional influence with arch-rival Iran, bogged down in a controversial military intervention in neighbouring Yemen and at loggerheads with fellow US Gulf ally Qatar. / AFP PHOTO / Fayez Nureldine (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELD | FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images